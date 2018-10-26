‘Call of Cthulhu’ Launch Trailer Proves This Game Is Worthy of the Legend

We’re only a few short days away from the release of the horror game inspired by one of the most legendary creatures of all time and to celebrate Call of Cthulhu’s impending release, the team over at Cyanide shared a brand new launch trailer. We were already impressed with this title before, but the latest video proves that this game does the legend right.

In the video above, we can see Sarah Hawkins fleeing for her life through an ominous forest as a chant haunts her in her wake. Though the chant eventually dies out, the character muses “there is no difference betwixt those born of real things and those born of inward dreamings.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This adventure is perfect for those that have an appreciation for all things Lovecraftian. The title is mysterious and promises the perfect blend of cult horror, insanity, and an engaging narrative.

According the game’s official synopsis:

“A Private Detective, Edward Pierce is on a mission to find the truth behind the death of an acclaimed artist and her family on a backwater island. Pierce is used to trusting his instincts, but with whale mutilations and disappearing bodies, this is only the beginning as reality becomes skewed. As your investigation leads you closer to the sphere of influence of the Great Dreamer, you will start to doubt everything you see. You will have to find balance between your own sanity, and your determination in finding out what lurks in the shadows—as they say that madness is the only way that can bring you to the truth. On a mission to find the truth behind the death of an acclaimed artist and her family on a backwater island, the player will soon uncover a more disturbing truth as the Great Dreamer, Cthulhu, prepares its awakening…”

Call of Cthulhu officially releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC October 30, 2018! Are you excited to join the dark and twisted narrative? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about this classically-inspired journey!