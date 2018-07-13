Rumor: Call of Duty 2019 Game Coming To PlayStation 5

We’ve been hearing all sorts of stories about when Sony‘s next iteration of the PlayStation, the PS5, would be hitting the market. Some suggested this year but that likely isn’t in the cards; and some are even saying we won’t see it until 2021. However, some interesting evidence has arisen that indicates we could be getting it in 2019 — with the new Call of Duty game from Infinity Ward to boot.

Per this report from VGR, a new job listing over on Linkedin suggests that Infinity Ward is hiring up team members to work on the next chapter of Call of Duty for the next generation of Sony consoles.

The job listing is for a narrative scripter on a temporary basis, but it’s the wording of this part that has us interested.

“Come work with the game industry’s brightest on a new, exciting, unannounced title for multiple next gen platforms.”

Now, to be fair, Call of Duty 2019, which is being handled by Infinity Ward, does fall into the category of “new” and “unannounced,” since Activision is putting all its focus into both Call of Duty: WWII and the forthcoming Black Ops 4. And there’s no word on the new Xbox console yet, so it looks like the focus of this could very well be PS5.

Here’s the rest of the job listing for those that are interested. Some of these are clear hints that it’s a Call of Duty game of some kind:

“In this hands-on role, you’ll collaborate with scripters, sound designers, writers, and directors to implement voice-over performances in-game across a wide variety of player experiences – from combat to set-pieces.

Qualifications:

A cinematic ear for dialogue pacing.

A strong desire to bring life to game characters through naturalistic and cinematic implementation of vocal performance.

A strong interest and passion for First Person Shooter (FPS) games

The ability to dissect and discuss level design in recent games.

A broad understanding of both multiplayer and single player game design.

Familiarity with game editor tools such as Radiant, Unreal, Unity or Crytek Editors a plus.

Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python, Lua, or similar scripting language.

Self-motivated with excellent problem solving skills.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Prior internship or game development experience a plus.”

Take this with a grain of salt. It could just be wrong wording for the job listing or something to prepare for the future (Call of Duty 2022, perhaps?), and there’s no indication that the PlayStation 5 is happening next year. Sony even said that it wasn’t in any rush, though it did indicate this round of games for PlayStation 4 moves it into a “final phase,” as it were.

Still, if you’re gonna launch a system, you want to make sure you do it with a Call of Duty game, right? That’ll get fans hooked to your hardware right away; and it never hurts to have another powerhouse title to show what the system can do.

We’ll let you know once more details are confirmed for the PlayStation 5. For now, you can enjoy the current Call of Duty games on PS4…and that certainly beats nothing.