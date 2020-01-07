Call of Duty 2020 May Scrap Controversial Gameplay Feature

It looks like the next Call of Duty — believed to be Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 — will cut one of the series’ more controversial gameplay features when it hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime later this year. While interacting with fans on Twitter, Treyarch’s David Vonderhaar suggested — in emphatic fashion — that we won’t see Jetpacks in the next installment of the best-selling first-person shooter series. Now, Vonderhaar doesn’t outright confirm this is the case, but his reply to the fan who asks about Jetpacks does heavily suggest Treyarch has no intentions on bringing back the gameplay feature.

In a follow-up tweet, Vonderhaar — seemingly in a jocular tone — noted that he has “PTSD” from when Jetpacks were revealed and added to the series via Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Again, no outright confirmation, but there’s certainly plenty of suggestion in both the statement and when you read in-between the lines.

As you will know, we haven’t heard any official word from Activision about the next and this year’s Call of Duty. And this likely won’t change until Spring or early summer. However, there have been reports from reliable sources in the industry that Sledgehammer Games has been dumped from the project, and rather Treyarch will return to the series a year earlier than normal. And as a result, this year’s COD will be Black Ops 5. Again, for now, this is information isn’t official, so take it with a grain of salt if you’d like.

