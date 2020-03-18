Call of Duty 2020 Is Reportedly a Black Ops Reboot

According to a new rumor, Call of Duty 2020 will be a reboot of Call of Duty: Black Ops, just like 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a reboot of Modern Warfare franchise. The project is reportedly under the codename Call of Duty: Zeus, and could end up simply being called Call of Duty: Black Ops. However, it’s possible it will also be called Call of Duty: Black Operations or even Call of Duty: Black Ops 5, though the latter seems unlikely at this point given the reboot nature of the project.

The report comes way of prominent Call of Duty leaker, The Gaming Revolution, who has been leaking Call of Duty information for awhile, but really rose to prominence on the back of accurate scoops on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone. In addition to all of the above information, The Gaming Revolution also relayed word of everything he’s heard about the game’s multiplayer, campaign, and Zombies, all of which comes from multiple sources.

Multiplayer/Gameplay:

Large player count modes are returning, including 32v32.

There will be a massive ice map for Ground War, featuring snowmobiles.

Most multiplayer maps will be three-lane and formulaic.

Maps will be less cluttered than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maps.

Health generation will not be automatic (not finalized).

UAV, Counter UAV, and a dog killstreak will be back. Meanwhile, there will be a killstreak that counters any sky-based killstreak.

Operators will be back.

All multiplayer DLC will be free.

No supply drops.

Zombies:

New Zombies will be much different than previous installments.

There will still be perks, pack-a-punch, and other classic Zombies features, but there will also be more “barriers” to play, and a variety of different ways to play the mode.

TransZit will be back (it’s noted that this detail specifically should be taken with a grain of salt).

Chaos will not be returning.

Will be more realistic and grounded, less fantasy.

Premium Zombies Pass in the talks.

Campaign:

The campaign will be primarily focused on the real-life events of the Vietnam War and the broader Cold War.

The campaign will explore the Vietnam War “a lot more” than the original Black Ops game, and will follow more real-life events than the 2010 title. In other words, it will be a lot more realistic.

Will be more gritty and gory than Modern Warfare.

Will have lots of shock factor, including an intense interrogation.

The campaign will unravel from multiple perspectives, including the US, South Vietnam, and the Viet Cong.

Alex Mason and Frank Woods are back, but with new actors.

As always, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. While The Gaming Revolution has proven to be a reliable source in the past, being in the business of leaks means being wrong every once in awhile. Further, even if everything here is correct, it’s also subject to change.

Call of Duty 2020 is set to release sometime this year via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and presumably the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well. As always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of these new rumored details?