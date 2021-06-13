Call of Duty 2021 Insider Reveals First Zombies Details

✖

A prominent Call of Duty leaker has shared our first details on the Zombies mode of Call of Duty 2021, believed to be called Call of Duty Vanguard. Unfortunately, the leaker has only shared a slither of information, but it's pertinent information for those that play and enjoy the mode, which is millions. According to the leaker, the mode is being made by both Sledgehammer Games (the developer behind this year's installment) and Treyarch. Why is this a big deal? Because Treyarch is the king of Zombies. In other words, this report now has COD fans more excited to see this year's installment and its take on Zombies.

The report comes the way of "Victor," one of the most prominent Call of Duty leakers who has proven reliable on numerous occasions, especially when it comes to Zombies. Unfortunately, this is all the leaker reveals.

Again, to casual players of the mode, this may seem borderline irrelevant, but to hardcore fans of the mode, this is big news. It should also mean the mode will be fully realized and fully supported.

That said, some have taken this report as a bad omen, as it may suggest the mode wasn't shaping up well, or at least not taking shape quick enough, and thus reinforcements had to be called in. However, it sounds like Treyarch has actually been present since the conception of the mode.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Activision, Sledgehammer Games, and Treyarch -- have touched this report with a comment. This probably isn't going to happen considering Activision and its studios never comment on rumors or reports, but if it does change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

For more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including all of the latest on COD 2021, Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and COD Mobile -- click here or check out the relevant links below: