New Call of Duty: Warzone Cinematic May Confirm Wild Black Ops Theory

A new Call of Duty: Warzone cinematic may confirm a wild Black Ops theory. After leaking a few weeks ago, the Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 3 outro -- which is currently playing in the former -- has been officially revealed by Treyarch. Unfortunately, the cinematic doesn't reveal much about Season 4, but it does provide more insight into the story Warzone has been trying to tell.

"All the pieces are in play. Make the call," reads the caption that accompanies the video. "Following Adler's extraction by Woods and his team, Stitch’s master plan for the Verdansk test subjects faces a new challenge."

"All the pieces are in play. Make the call." Following Adler's extraction by Woods and his team, Stitch’s master plan for the Verdansk test subjects faces a new challenge. pic.twitter.com/VEwz2R5qjL — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 8, 2021

As you would expect, this video is raising more questions than it answers, though some think it confirms the numbers program from Black Ops is being used in Verdansk, which in turn means players are just sleeper cells.

Season 3’s Outro all but confirms that the numbers program from Black Ops is being used in Verdansk. We are the sleeper cells. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/w8pYxEin8S — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 8, 2021

