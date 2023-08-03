Call of Duty 2023 Leak Reveals Every Gun in Game

A new leak claims to have a list of all of the guns in Call of Duty 2023, heavily expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It's currently the time of year where we're nearing the reveal for this year's Call of Duty game and as expected, everything is leaking. It's pretty common for this to happen, it's rare a Call of Duty game can actually stay secret because everyone knows one is coming and there's so many people working on these games, it's easy for information to slip out. It's also easy for stuff to leak through the files of current games, which is how we got our first look at artwork from Call of Duty 2023 earlier this week, all but confirming the new game is in fact Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

We will get our first details on Call of Duty 2023 next week and a proper unveiling has been leaked for August 17th, but we're already getting major details about the game ahead of all of that. A new leak claims to have the entire list of weapons that will be available at launch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The list has apparently been datamined, likely from the files of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, possibly because the game is confirmed to carry items over to that game. Fans will be able to notice that the ACR is reportedly back after a lengthy absence from the series alongside the UMP and other weapons. You can view the list below. Please note that this list could change or could even turn out to be completely incorrect.

As of right now, Call of Duty 2023 is expected to launch in November. We'll have to wait and see just how different it actually is from last year's game, but leaks indicate it will be a sort of updated/modified version of Modern Warfare 2 rather than a giant leap forward. Either way, it won't be long until we get a better idea of how this game will work and how it will look.

