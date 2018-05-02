Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Getting New Operation Swarm Content, Including Prop Hunt

We know that Treyarch is hard at work on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which will be getting a reveal in just a few short weeks. But that isn’t stopping the team from giving fans some Call of Duty: Black Ops III content to enjoy in the meantime.

The developer posted a new blog detailing huge additions that are available now, as part of an update dubbed Operation Swarm.

First up is Prop Hunt, a mode that’s been popular in other Call of Duty games. A special version is now available in Black Ops III starting today, free of charge.

The mode covers ten different maps from Black Ops III. These include Aquarium, Combine, Evac, Exodus, Fringe, Redwood, Hunted, Infection and Beach. There will also be one introduced for Nuk3town, though the Props will all be mannequins. That will make the challenge even greater when it comes to finding adversaries.

If that isn’t enough, the following weapons and camo will be making their debut:

“RPK

The RPK makes the jump from the original Black Ops into Black Ops 3, providing players with a chance to add this lethal LMG to their loadouts. Slap on Extended Mag for an enormous ammo reserve, and stick with the RPK’s iron sights for optimal visibility.

Sten

The Sten submachine gun has been a staple in Call of Duty games set in the World War II era, and previously made it into the world of Black Ops via the original Call of Duty: Black Ops. Now, that close-quarters efficiency comes to Black Ops 3 for players who like to get up close and personal. Toss in a Reflex sight and an Extended Mag, and you’re a force to be reckoned with.

Adorn the RPK, Sten, or any of your favorite weapons with the HIVE weapon camo. This limited time camo puts the sting in Spring. The new weapon camo is only available in the Black Market until May 9 at 10 AM PT. Deadly never looked so good.”

New specialist themes and a Fringe Nightfall mode have also been introduced with the game, presenting some new challenges for players to take on.”

Operation Swarm also features 2XP playlists and the chance to snag an Operation Swarm Calling Card simply for logging in. The event is taking place from now through May 9, so you’ve got time to jump in and join the fun.

All of this will tie in with the community event that’s set to take place on May 17, where we’ll see what Treyarch is up to next.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for those platforms, and possibly the Nintendo Switch (though that’s still unconfirmed at this point).