Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Alcatraz Map Returning to Blackout Soon

Those playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4 recently received the new Operation Spectre Rising, which brought a bounty of content for fans to enjoy. While Bounty Hunter happens to be the current Featured Playlist, Treyarch has officially confirmed that a fan-favorite map is making its return to Blackout soon on PS4. When Alcatraz was first teased, many thought it would end up being a new place to drop on the Blackout map, but after it was revealed, players were treated to an entirely new map that focused on close-quarters combat. Those who enjoyed it are in luck, as it’s coming back next week.

Taking to Twitter, one fan asked when players could expect to see the return of Alcatraz. Thankfully, Treyarch was kind enough to respond, stating that it will be arriving once again on May 7th. However, they also made sure to note that some new improvements have been implemented, which will surely be interesting to see.

Alcatraz is scheduled to return on Tuesday, May 7th with some new improvements! Bounty Hunter is this week’s Featured Playlist until then. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 2, 2019

Fans are definitely pumped that Alcatraz is returning to Blackout. Some even feel that the popular map should be made a permanent fixture in the Black Ops 4 experience. Needless to say, if there is enough demand, it just might become a reality. One can only hope, at least.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with Alcatraz returning to Blackout on PS4 on May 7th. For more information on what’s new with the Treyarch title, including additional details on Operation Spectre Rising, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to learn Alcatraz will be making its triumphant return to Blackout on PS4? Do you believe that it should become a permanent feature in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4? Let us know what you think in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

