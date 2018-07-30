Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Beta Trailer Gives First Look at ‘Blackout’ Battle Royale

With the game set for release in just over a couple of months, hype for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is building to an all time high. And that hype will go through the roof this week with the forthcoming multiplayer beta.

A new trailer for the beta made its debut this morning, giving players an idea of what they can expect when it begins on August 3 on PlayStation 4, starting at around 10 AM PT. You should be able to download it shortly if you gained access to a key from a pre-order of the game.

Next weekend, more players will be able to jump in, as the second beta will begin on August 10 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners, as well as PC.

As you can see from the trailer, there's a lot of great match-ups we can look forward to. However, we also get a first look at the forthcoming Battle Royale Blackout mode that will be introduced to Black Ops 4.

Although there's only a few glimpses of what to expect, it looks pretty insane thus far with a shootout between ground soldiers and ones scooting around in a helicopter. These are just some of the vehicle options that will be available within the game, and we're likely to see a lot of player choices as well.

But here's the kicker -- apparently Activision is planning yet another beta, this time exclusively for Blackout. A date wasn't given yet, but you can see by the end of the trailer that it will kick off sometime this September. It's unknown whether the code that's getting you into the forthcoming multiplayer beta will also work for Blackout or if extra codes are needed. Hopefully, we'll be able to access both in one shot.

So, to remind you, the PS4 exclusive beta runs from August 3rd through the 6th, lasting about 72 hours. The next beta will follow on PS4 and Xbox One, running from August 10 through 13 for another 72 hours. PC players will have an early access period starting on August 10 before the open beta kicks off from August 11 through 13. You can find more details on the official Call of Duty page.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.