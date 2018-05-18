Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Mysterious Blackout Mode — Five Things We Know

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 community event took place earlier today, providing us with a treasure trove of information when it came to what will be included in the forthcoming sequel. And the standout with announcements was Blackout, which serves as Treyarch’s take on the popular Battle Royale mode for the game.

We didn’t get too much information about the mode as of yet –it wasn’t even playable at the event — but it’s expected to be a tremendous draw for fans that are looking to take on rival players in the most innovative way possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And while we wait for whatever information about the mode surfaces in a few weeks at E3, there are a few things that we know the mode will have to offer.

First up, Blackout will feature a number of familiar characters. The game will no doubt support several players at once and that means Activision will be throwing in all sorts of characters, including ones from the Zombies storylines; as well as other fan favorites, including a few specialists for good measure. There will also be others like Alex Mason and Raul Menendez, who appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Who knows? We might get a few World At War faces as well.

Next up, it will have vehicles. The developer noted that you’ll be able to traverse the enormous map being offered with the mode by land, sea or air. That means the use of trucks/cars, planes and boats that will make it a cinch to get around. If you’re not blown up first, that is.

The game will utilize the biggest map that Treyarch has ever designed. This means the team is putting a great deal of effort into creating a dynamic design that caters to fans that have played Call of Duty multiplayer while still flowing into a huge layout as a whole where players can hide, hunt down rivals and more. Some familiar structures may appear as well, inspired by previous maps introduced in past Call of Duty games.

Weapons will be the name of the game. As with any Battle Royale oriented mode, Blackout will feature a cavalcade of weapons, ranging from pistols to shotguns to rocket launchers. But it’s unknown just how deep the weapon well will go. Could we possibly get throwing axes? Or for that matter, air strikes? Because those could really level a playing field if we get multiple enemies in one shot.

Finally, Treyarch will supply the mode with continuous support. As Epic Games has done with Fortnite, the developer will look to mix things up. They didn’t detail how much just yet, but Blackout definitely won’t be like a “one and done” mode.

We’ll see just how this incredible-sounding mode fares when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.