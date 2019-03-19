‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Adds The Replacer

As a recent leak suggested it would, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has added The Replacer as a playable character. More specifically, Treyarch has added the character to the game’s battle royale mode, Blackout, meaning he isn’t a skin in the traditional multiplayer. Further, for the moment, the character is only available on PS4, which gets all Black Ops 4 add-on content early.

Interestingly, the character is not being given out to Season Pass owners, meaning if you want to pay as The Replacer, you’ll have to pay for The Replacer. Below, you can check out the character’s new promotional trailer along with some fan reactions:

The Replacer is here to win. Play as The Replacer in Blackout, available now on PS4, other platforms to follow. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/Jm5aFsVQIn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 19, 2019

For those that don’t know: The Replacer was first introduced all the way back with the first Call of Duty: Black Ops game via a promotional trailer. And ever since, he has popped up every now and again in multiple Call of Duty promotional trailers, including for Black Ops 4, and has become a fan-favorite face of the series.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or mobile port. However, Activision did announce last night Call of Duty: Mobile, which is a new Call of Duty experience being designed for mobile devices. You can read more about it here.

For more news and media on all things Black Ops 4, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the popular shooter by clicking right here.