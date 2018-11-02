‘Call of Duty’: Here’s How the ‘Black Ops 4’ Companion App Will Help You “Git Gud”

Now that the companion app for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for iOS and Android players, Activision has shared a new video that shows off all of its incredible features – some that will help players improve their game exponentially.

The app itself offers weekly Action Reports which outline how a player performs overall in the game. In weekly intervals, this helps monitor improvement and what areas are still needing to be worked on, while also politely saying “git gud” when those reports are less than flattering.

The overall goal is accessibility, but the team also hopes that these Action Reports will motivate players to get better in the game in an effort to improve the overall gameplay experience. From being able to receive personalized recaps, briefs, and a mound of gameplay tips, this Black Ops 4 on-the-go tool is the perfect way to get better and stay on top of what’s happening in between matches.

The companion app will also alert players on when there are updates in the game, as well as limited-time events, new gear, and more. According to the Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement Monte Lutz, here’s what the app offers:

“The release of the Call of Duty Companion App is part of our continued commitment to creating personalized services for players that enhances their gameplay and deepens their connection to the game, as well as other players,” said Monte Lutz, SVP of Consumer Engagement, Activision.

“We’re launching with compelling features that are tailor-made for the Call of Duty community, and we’ll continue to add new capabilities, including localization, a loadout editor and chat, that will give players the tools they need to get the most out of Call of Duty. We look forward to partnering with the community on developing the roadmap for future features.”

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 companion app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android devices. You can learn even more about the different features this add-on has to help the overall shooter experience be even greater right here directly from Activision.