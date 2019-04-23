‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Adds Deathmatch Domination and More With New Update

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players have been having as of late, especially those who are new to the game. This is likely due to the fact that Blackout has been free all month, and with only a week left for the free access, Treyarch is looking to what is next for the game. However, before we get there, the present is the perfect time to jump into battle, and with the latest update having now been released, there is more action to enjoy for all. This includes players who have been enjoying what the title already offers as well as Deathmatch Domination, which is now live across all platforms.

Treyarch recently took to the Black Ops 4 subreddit to share the patch notes for the game’s most recent update. As stated above, Deathmatch Domination is available across all platforms, Infected has some new maps in the rotation, there have been some tweaks made to Battery’s Cluster Grenade, and much more. The full post can be found right here, but we’ve gathered some highlights for you below.

MULTIPLAYER

Game Modes Deathmatch Domination Now live on all platforms in Featured category. Mode now supports up to 12 players (6v6). Infected Added Arsenal, Arsenal Sandstorm, Frequency, Hacienda, and Payload to map rotation. Featured Playlists Infected, Deathmatch Domination, Endurance Chaos Moshpit (consoles) and Mercenary Objective Moshpit (consoles) added to Featured category.

Specialists Battery Increased cooldown time for Cluster Grenade. Reduced mine grenade damage for Cluster Grenade.



WORLD LEAGUE HUB

Create-a-Class

Addressed an issue that could allow a player to use more Create-a-Class points than intended.

BLACKOUT

Featured Playlists

Hot Pursuit added as Featured Playlist.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more details on the game and what else is going on with it, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Excited to jump into Deathmatch Domination? What are you hoping to see added to the title in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

