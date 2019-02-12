‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Event Brings Back Double XP and Close Quarters Frenzy

Another Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 event is happening this week which brings back double experience in all forms to the game’s various modes and also adds two different match types for PlayStation 4 players.

Treyarch teased the release of the update on Twitter and said the double experience weekend was in celebration of Valentine’s Day. With that event comes double the player and weapon experience in multiplayer, twice the Merits in Blackout, and twice the Nebulium Plasma for Zombies players. The game mode begins on February 14th for all players and runs until February 19th, according to Treyarch.

This week in #BlackOps4: • Valentine’s Quad Feed Weekend

• Arms Race TDM (PS4)

• Close Quarters Frenzy (PS4)

• Previews of new content coming to all modes in our next Operation

+ more pic.twitter.com/zqYOvAsMky — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 11, 2019

While the double experience is for all platforms, PlayStation 4 users get some content early just as they have in past releases. A new multiplayer mode called “Arms Race Team Deathmatch” is being added on February 12th with the Close Quarters Frenzy mode returning to Blackout, the game mode which equips players with only SMGs, shotguns, pistols, launchers, and Bowie Knives in a match where the circle collapses faster.

“More score for more Scorestreaks!” Treyarch’s preview of the Arms Race Team Deathmatch mode said. Introducing the new Arms Race TDM playlist starting Feb. 12 on PS4, where every EKIA earns you 150 points instead of the standard 100.”

The new multiplayer game mode essentially means there are going to be Scorestreaks flying around the map at a much higher rate, so for players who prefer the barebones experience where they only rely on their skills and weapons, this might be one to pass on.

Outside of the confirmed events coming this week and extending into next for Black Ops 4 players, the tweet also teased a preview of the next Operation’s content and “more.” It’s expected that these teasers have to do with the hints players have spotted around the map that indicate new locations are being added to Blackout. The past Operation, Absolute Zero, had more to do with it than just Blackout changes though, so it’s expected that whatever Treyarch has planned will bring new features and reveals for all three of the game modes.