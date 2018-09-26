First ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Mystery Box Editions Spotted In the Wild

Even though we’re still a little bit away from the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, it appears that Activision is already making preparations to please fans that pre-ordered the game…especially the Mystery Box Edition.

In case you missed it, we reported on this edition back in July, featuring a rather funky looking box “from hell,” packed with all sorts of Black Ops goods. According to a new report from Charlie Intel, it appears that these Mystery Box editions of the game are already making the rounds, headed to retailers to fill pre-orders. Yep, already.

Based on the pictures below which came from a Twitter user named GaomOsorio, it does look like the real deal, complete with special packaging and a look at the contents that are included, such as that haunting looking box.

In the tweet, GaomOsorio noted, “Things of these in my work. VesKx excuse the quality Tio Vesk, was working and we should not take photos of the product before it comes out” based on Microsoft translation. You can see the photos below, and, yeah, they look official.

And it appears that GaomOsorio is based out of California (Mexicali), so it does appear that these are starting to make the rounds on our shores. That said, you probably shouldn’t go looking for a copy in the wild. Number one, it’s very unlikely that retailers will be offering these early, lest they face the fury of Activision for breaking street date. And secondly, even if players did get their hands on an early copy of the game…would it really do any good? Servers aren’t live for the game, and likely won’t be until closer to its release. And considering that its modes are online for the most part, it wouldn’t really work…would it?

Still, it is nice that Activision is getting prepared well ahead of time so that consumers can get their games without having to wait for any delay in shipment. We’ll be seeing these bad boys on shelves soon enough — and then we’ll be able to add them to our collection!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.