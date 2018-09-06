‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Gets Official ‘Blackout’ Trailer

Just days before the beta is set to go live, there’s all sorts of excitement for the new Blackout Battle Royale mode being introduced with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. And based on the size of this map, there’s a lot to get excited about.

But now Activision has gone the extra mile, introducing an official trailer for the mode right before the beta goes live. And as you can see, there’s a lot to do — and a whole bunch of chaos to cause.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set to the tune of “Welcome To the Party” by Diplo, the trailer features two minutes of action that you can expect from the mode, whether you’re dropping a rocket launch on a vehicle filled with enemy soldiers, or letting a Monkey Bomb do the dirty work for you. And, of course, there’s a glimpse at Zombies, which have been confirmed for the mode.

There are a lot of great moments in the trailer, and it really shows off the potential of what you can do in the mode. We also get a glimpse of what Nuketown Island is all about, and it looks to be just as fun as promised. Check it out in the trailer above!

“Blackout drops players into a last-player-standing experience that is uniquely Black Ops. A true celebration of the series, Blackout features fan-favorite characters, weapons and iconic parts of classic maps, all in the largest map in franchise history complete with land, sea and air vehicles,” Activision noted in a press release.

The beta is set to kick off on September 10 exclusively for PlayStation 4 owners, as part of a private beta for those that pre-ordered the game. From there, it’ll open up to Early Access users on Xbox One and PC on September 14, before bringing in the rest of the players one day later on the 15th. After that, it’ll run through September 17.

This will give Activision a good idea of what kind of server support will be required for Blackout. But based on the early buzz, they’re going to need the strongest that they can find.

We’ll find out how Blackout fares in just a few days, and then you can check out the full package when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.