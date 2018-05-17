Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Poster Leaked

Ahead of the reveal slated for later this morning, we’ve already had a few leaks as to what to expect from the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. Early today we saw a potential release date leaked from a Sony Call of Duty ad, and now we’ve got a look at the full poster to boot! This gives it more credibility, given that an ad can always be photoshopped.

Courtesy of CharlieIntel:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The featured scene reflects what was on the earlier ad leak, which backs up the validity for that. If the marketing material from earlier is in fact accurate, it looks like we’ll be seeing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on October 14th, which has been previously mentioned. Whether it will release at the same for all platforms remains to be seen, though we are a little surprised that they are sticking to that release date so close to Red Dead Redemption 2’s release. It’s a bold move, one many developers aren’t willing to make given the excitement surrounding the wild west title. Should this release date be accurate, it does bode well for how the developers see their game – seeing it as a worthy competitor. If it is, we’ll have to find out.

What we do know so far, aside from wild rumors, is what Activision told us last month. According to our recent coverage, as per a recent press release:

“Black Ops is back! In what represents a game-changing experience, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will revolutionize the top-selling series in Call of Duty history when it launches worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Call of Duty fans can tune in Thursday, May 17, when publisher Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, and award-winning developer Treyarch host the community reveal to a worldwide audience.”

Stay tuned today as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is officially unveiled and many of our questions will finally be answered! We’ll be covering the event live today, so stick with us here at WWG for all of that BO4 goodness!