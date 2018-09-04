Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Confirms Zombies In Battle Royale Mode

Last month, we came across a leak suggesting that Zombies would be infesting the Blackout mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which means you were going to be battling a lot more than just your human opponents. But now, it appears that the undead have officially been confirmed, thanks to Game Informer.

Based on some early details from the mode, AI-driven Zombies will be loaded up throughout the map, introducing a new challenge that goes along with surviving the odds that are already out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the article, author Javy Gwaltney notes, “If you’ve played any of the zombie modes in the previous Black Ops games, you probably have a wave-based defense game in mind. However, Blackout’s zombies, and how they fit into battle royale, are a bit different from the traditional mode. In the days to come, we’ll break down how the undead figure into Blackout, and how they can be both a pest and a boon to your efforts to be the best warrior on the battlefield.”

Game Informer will be discussing the mode as the month goes on, as part of its exclusive coverage for the forthcoming Call of Duty sequel. But it’s nice to know that there will be some element that will make it stand out from other Battle Royale modes. And who knows? Maybe after a player dies, they could possibly take up a role of the undead and go after the people who killed them? (That’s not confirmed by the way, just wishful thinking.)

Game Informer also detailed how Blackout will draw from Call of Duty‘s history, with a number of playable characters from the franchise popping back up, as well as several locations that are inspired by the Black Ops series as a whole. Yes, that means the return of Nuketown, a fan favorite that will be transformed into Nuketown Island once the map is introduced.

We’re just a few days from the Blackout beta that will be kicking off first on PlayStation 4, so we’ll let you know how the mode measures up as soon as we go hands on with it!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.