Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Patch Notes Address One of Players' Biggest Complaints

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 already got one update over the weekend to fix some of the issues Call of Duty players were experiencing, and as of Tuesday morning, it's gotten another. Treyarch and Activision released the Black Ops 6 beta update first and shared the patch notes a few hours later, patch notes that include a fix for one of the prime aggravators that anyone who plays online games has usually heard complaints about: audio issues in-game, and specifically audio issues that deal with enemy movements and footsteps.

Amid complaints about the Jackal PDW and how sweaty some Black Ops 6 lobbies have felt thanks to the new omnimovement system, footsteps have been another talking point for Call of Duty players. Footsteps and enemy overall certainly isn't an issue exclusive to Black Ops 6 with Apex Legends players complaining for years about not hearing people approach, but it's a problem many Call of Duty players did feel that Black Ops 6 exhibited as well.

Treyarch and Activision clearly felt the same since the latest update is all about audio. Only three actual changes were made, but they should help Black Ops 6 players actually be alerted whenever someone else is near them.

Below are all the changes made in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta's latest update.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Patch Notes

Increased footstep prioritization in sound mix playback.

Increased enemy sliding audio.

Reduced the impact sound when taking damage.

Unless another update comes in later tonight, this'll probably be the last set of patch notes that Black Ops 6 players get before the first instance of the beta goes offline. Activision previously laid out the schedule for the first two Black Ops 6 betas and said that Call of Duty players would have until 10 a.m. PT on September 4th to play during the first weekend. After that, the next beta will start on September 6th at 10 a.m. PT with that beta open to all who want to play Black Ops 6 instead of just those who had early access beta codes.

Another update was apparently released sometime recently with some content censored, though that change was not documented in any patch notes.