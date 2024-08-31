Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Gets First Set of Patch Notes

The very first Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now for those who were able to get Black Ops 6 beta codes which means that players are already picking out meta weapons like the Jackal PDW SMG and finding out what it’s like to talk to someone who’s using you as a meat shield. The Black Ops 6 beta was interrupted briefly on Saturday, however, by a message everyone got that said they had to restart the beta due to an update. Shortly after that update went live, a very small set of Black Ops 6 beta patch notes were shared to show what’s changed and what’s still being looked at.

Neither Activision nor Treyarch appear to be sharing these Black Ops 6 beta patch notes on the Call of Duty blogs or anything like that yet with the patch notes only shared through social media so far. Over on the Call of Duty Updates Twitter account, Black Ops 6 beta patch notes were shared that showed just three changes had been made which can all be found below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Patch Notes for August 31st

Multiplayer

Improved server-side stability during matches.

Main Menu

Addressed an issue where characters were seen without weapons in the lobby.

Improved menu stability.

In a separate tweet, the Call of Duty Updates account addressed another issue players have been experiencing that relates to the actual update that went live earlier. Though the update presented players with a message that asked them to restart the client in order to play the Black Ops 6 beta, many players are getting that message every single time they finish a match even after they’ve already installed the update.

“We are currently investigating reports of multiple ‘Update Requires Restart’ prompts experienced by a small subset of players,” the account said.

This first week of the Black Ops 6 beta is only for those who got codes that allowed them to play, so while they’re the ones that get to play early, they’re naturally also the ones that have to navigate issues like this that typically affect the first bouts of multiplayer experiences for a new game. Next weekend, Black Ops 6‘s beta will be open to everyone across all platforms, so expect more changes between now and then.