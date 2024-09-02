Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Update Censors Controversial Content From Game

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta has been updated by Treyarch to censor some controversial content. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 early access multiplayer beta as it is specifically called has been changed on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, though players may not notice the change. Nothing gets by the Internet though. Ahead of the open beta that begins on September 6 and runs until September 9, Treyarch and Activision have gone into BO6 and censored one of the beta’s calling cards.

The censored calling card in question used to feature what appears to be a reference to 9/11, including the Twin Towers, a plane, and a censored face of George W. Bush, the president at the time of the event. And in an era where video games do their best to avoid anything that could be even perceived as contentious, this imagery has been tweaked. How it made it info the final product in the first place, remains unclear.

As you can see below, the towers — featuring a plane about to crash into them — and the censored image of George W. Bush are both now gone from the calling card, which consequentially looks far more generic now.

New Calling Card

Old Calling Card

At the moment of publishing, neither Treyarch nor Activision have commented on the change. We don’t expect either party to change this with any type of comment in the future, but if either bucks expectation and does chime in about the change, we will update the story accordingly.

In the meantime, it is pretty safe to assume this change has been made in order to not offend anyone playing the closed beta, the open beta coming this week, or playing the full game when it releases later this year on October 24 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. As for the ongoing closed beta, the only way to access it is via pre-order or by being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

