Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releases First November Update, New Patch Notes

Alongside the Classic Nuketown map and the fan-favorite Infected mode, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 also got a separate update this Friday to usher in the next weekend of Black Ops 6 matches. As is the case with most post-launch updates for very new games, this Call of Duty update is more geared towards bugs and fixing problems players have been encountering with different maps, attachments, and more since Black Ops 6 released. The update is out now across the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms with a whole new set of patch notes to look over.

Those patch notes are relatively brief similar to the very first post-launch update that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 got earlier in the week. Treyarch expectedly closed out some exploits that Zombies players were abusing, and for the multiplayer mode, you can now pick Infected from the private match options if you want to have a small-scale Infected game with friends. The campaign mode which everyone seems to like very much remained untouched.

The full patch notes for Friday’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update can be seen below:

GLOBAL

Stability

Addressed an issue where some players may encounter a black screen when loading into a public or private match for both Multiplayer and Zombies.

Settings

Resolved an issue when trying to select DLSS or DLAA in the upscaling options.

UI

Resolved an issue with the unlock notification for Diamond Mastery Badges.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Removed Lowtown from Infected map pool.

Modes

Added Infected to Private Match mode select.

Resolved an issue in Free-For-All where scoring was based on total score rather than the number of elimination points.

Resolved an issue in Search and Destroy where players could slide too far while defusing or planting the bomb.

Weapons

Resolved an issue with the Slug attachment on Shotguns dealing incorrect damage.

Progression

Resolved an issue where challenges requiring Dive Kills were not awarded properly.

Stability

Resolved an issue with stability when using the UAV.

Resolved an issue with stability in Infected when earning medals.

Resolved an issue with stability when using the Vigilance perk.

ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Closed an exploit that allowed players to re-activate timed GobbleGums.

Enemies

Specials and Elites killed by scorestreaks will no longer drop items.

Terminus

Closed an exploit that allowed players to block zombie pathing with the Tactical Raft.

Liberty Falls

Resolved an issue that prevented Scorestreaks from being used after completing the Main Quest.

Resolved an issue that would leave the player in spectator mode when dying after completing the Main Quest.

Stability

Resolved an issue with stability when changing field upgrades.

Added various server-side stability fixes.

UI

Adjusted round UI limit to 999 from 256.

Right before Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was released, it got an update with a bunch of changes made after feedback from the beta prompted nerfs and other adjustments. Once Black Ops 6 has been out for awhile longer, Call of Duty players should expect a similar patch that’ll include more sweeping balance changes.