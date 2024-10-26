Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 First Update Live, Here’s What It Does

The first Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update since its global release yesterday on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is live alongside patch notes that reveal everything Treyarch and Activision have tweaked and improved. To this end, the new B06 update has changes and improvements to both the multiplayer and zombies, but nothing for the campaign.

On the multiplayer side, loadouts, operators, maps, XP, matchmaking, scorestreaks and more have been tweaked in various ways with the update. Meanwhile, Zombies changes include a tweak to S.A.M Trials, various map changes, changes to UI, and more.

While Activision and Treyarch have provided the patch notes for the update — which can be seen below — they have not provided any information about the file size of the update. This means we don’t have any insight into how long it will take to download.

GLOBAL

Loadouts

The last-selected loadout will properly be highlighted when opening the Loadouts menu in-game.

Operators

Addressed an issue with Bailey’s animation in the Operators menu.

Settings

The ‘Mute Licensed Music’ setting now functions properly.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Babylon Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Babylon.

Lowtown Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Lowtown.

Red Card Closed an exploit where players could get outside of the intended playspace on Red Card. Improved stability in Red Card.

General Adressed an issue with stability when using in-game interacts.



Modes

Increased XP and Weapon XP rates for modes that were awarding less XP than expected. Team Deathmatch Control Search & Destroy Gunfight



Matchmaking

Addressed an issue that was occasionally preventing matches from quickly finding a replacement player in the case that another player quit the match.

Firing Range

Players can now select a Loadout in Firing Range, regardless of level progression.

Private Matches

Private Match will no longer forfeit if one team has zero players.

Theater

Improved performance when watching clips in Theater.

Training Course

Improved server stability in the Training Course.

Equipment

Tactical Equipment Decoy Removed XP gain for Decoys. Smoke Resolved an issue with stability when using the Smoke Grenade.



Scorestreaks

Dreadnought Addressed an issue where the incoming missile sound from the Dreadnought would continuously play.



Medals

Fixed an issue where the Ace Medal was being incorrectly awarded during certain conditions.

ZOMBIES

Terminus

Addressed an issue with the Boat Race in Terminus sometimes not ending properly.

Liberty Falls

Addressed an issue that could cause zombies to stop spawning in Liberty Falls.

GobbleGums

The Wonderbar! GobbleGum now grants the Player a Wonder Weapon appropriately.

Gameplay

S.A.M. Trials Corrected text in S.A.M. trials to properly reference the LDBR. Fixed an issue with S.A.M. Trials not spawning during matches in certain instances.



Stability

Added various crash and stability fixes.

UI/UX

Addressed an issue where player progression levels were incorrect on the Scoreboard.

Addressed an issue where the interface wouldn’t display the player’s correct progression level in main menus.

Improved stability in the main menus.

STORE