Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Crosses Over With Venom: The Last Dance in Unexpected Way

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Venom: The Last Dance have gotten an unexpected crossover. October brought some of the biggest entertainment releases of the year with Joker 2, Terrifier 3, and Silent Hill 2 remake. Last week, two major anticipated releases dropped on the same day: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Venom: The Last Dance. The two giants are expected to be pretty big commercial successes with Call of Duty hitting record high player counts on Steam alone and Venom: The Last Dance bringing in a whopping $178 million in its first 5 days. It’s been hard to avoid ads for the two products for the last month or so, as they have major partnerships with big brands and an extensive marketing campaign across social media.

Venom has been roasting random Twitter users and also appearing in things like Hot Ones, fully embracing the absurdity of this incarnation of the Spider-Man villain. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 chose to bring back Peter Stormare as “The Replacer”, a mysterious suit-wearing man who will “replace” people at their jobs or other responsibilities so they can play Call of Duty. Both marketing campaigns have made waves across social media and people are enjoying it, so naturally, they have joined forces.

A new ad was released earlier today that sees Call of Duty’s The Replacer standing in a parking lot, revealing he’s on a special assignment. He notes that Eddie Brock is too busy playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and he has to keep Venom company. Naturally, Venom is talking in his ear the whole time before The Replacer ultimately transforms into the gooey monster. It’s absolutely ridiculous, but a fun way to keep both marketing campaigns going following their respective launches. Whether it will amount to anything more than this short little ad remains to be seen, but fans are already calling for a Venom skin in Black Ops 6.

Eddie’s been replaced — who knew I had commitment issues? #Venom



Kick some ass with @CallofDuty: #BlackOps6 and #Venom: The Last Dance pic.twitter.com/jNEQchnQlB — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) October 29, 2024

Fortnite brought back the Venom skins a few days ago, much to the joy of its fans. However, Fortnite is a bit more family friendly and has a great history with Marvel. It’s unclear if Marvel would pursue putting a character from a PG-13 movie in an M-rated video game. It’s not out of the realm of possibility, but it is something that Marvel may not be interested in since it already supports another big shooter. There may be more room for a crossover with something like Kraven the Hunter, an R-rated film based on another Spider-Man villain. However, we’ll probably have to wait until the film releases in December to know if something like that is going to happen.

Nevertheless, it’s great to see two giant products that have absolutely nothing to do with each other joining forces to release a fun little ad. Whether or not it really moves anyone to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or see Venom: The Last Dance is up in the air, but it’s still something fans can get a chuckle out of.