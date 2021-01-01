Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Teases Return of Fan-Favorite Perk

✖

The year has almost come to an end, but that hasn't stopped Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch from dropping one final hint about its plans for 2021. In a new Tweet, the developer showed off an image of a can of Tombstone Soda. For those unfamiliar, Tombstone Soda is a perk that debuted in Call of Duty: Black Ops II. After dying, a tombstone is placed in the player's location, where their weapons are preserved. In previous games, the perk was represented by a bottle, but perks are represented as cans in Black Ops Cold War. Since the Tweet shows Tombstone Soda's familiar label on a can, it's a safe bet the perk will return in the new game!

Of course, Treyarch couldn't resist using the perk as a way of saying goodbye to 2020. The Tweet from the developer can be found embedded below.

R.I.P. 2020. Here’s to a hell of a year in 2021. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/fkBNjA36nj — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 31, 2020

Thus far, it seems that reception to the perk's potential return has been fairly positive! In the responses, a number of fans voiced their happiness with the decision, while some listed additional perks that they would like to see come back. It will be interesting to see what impact the Tombstone Soda perk might have on Zombies mode moving forward!

Unfortunately, Treyarch did not provide any additional information about the Tombstone Soda perk, or when fans might be able to expect its return. It seems like a safe bet that it will arrive in the game sooner rather than later, however. For now, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans will have to make do with the content that's currently available! Treyarch and Activision have been committed to steadily releasing more content in the game, and a number of updates have already been seen since the game's release in November.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you excited to see Tombstone Soda return to the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!