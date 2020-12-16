Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature to Zombies

✖

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC added a feature to the Zombies mode players have been asking for since the new COD launched last month. More specifically, Zombies mode players can now enjoy two-player split-screen as they have with previous Zombies modes. It's unclear why this feature wasn't available from the jump, but it's available now.

Unfortunately, for now, at least, the split-screen support is limited to just two players. In other words, if you're holding out for three-player or four-player split-screen, this update changed nothing. At the moment of publishing, Treyarch hasn't announced any plans to expand the mode's split-screen support with more players, but that doesn't mean it's not possible or in the pipeline already.

Split-screen has been huge to the appeal of the mode over the years, so again it's puzzling why the feature is only being added now. That said, for those with friends or siblings who don't own a copy of the game, this is great news.

At the moment, we haven't had the chance to test split-screen, which means we can't say one way or another if it's implemented properly and well. That said, not only is it a hard thing to mess up, but Treyarch has implemented it plenty of times in the past.

Of course, what makes split-screen implementation tricky is that the game basically has to render the entire game twice if it's two-player split-screen or if it's four-player split-screen, four times. For games that aren't very technically demanding, this is no problem, but for a game like Call of Duty, it's not as straightforward as you may think.

