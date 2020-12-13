Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Bug Makes Operators Naked

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC has a new bug that is making operators in the game, hairless and naked, or almost naked. Thankfully, the bug, which turns operators into prototype warehouse Cynthia dolls leaves a tiny bit of clothing on so they aren't completely naked, but they are close.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how prevalent the bug is or whether or not it affects only certain operators, but plenty of players are stumbling across the hilarious, yet creepy bug and are sharing it all over social media, suggesting it's not incredibly rare.

Below, you can check out the bug for yourself, courtesy of a few players who have come across it while playing the new COD lately. As you can see, the bug strips operators of just about every asset, turning them into something that looks like it came from the nightmares of a designer on Detroit: Become Human.

@CallofDuty why am I currently naked in multiplayer🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/54RZ4oytS2 — Loyal Twist (@LoyalTwist) December 8, 2020

Ummmm why was there a half naked, bald lady on the enemy team @CallofDuty ?????? #coldwar #CODColdWar pic.twitter.com/0xgwahBGr9 — Monka Funka (@MonkaFunka) December 8, 2020

Neither Treyarch nor Activision have formally addressed the issue, which means not only is it unclear if a fix is in the pipeline, but when it will arrive. That said, because it's not game-breaking and not incredibly prevalent, it's easy to imagine that if a fix is in the works, it's low on the totem pole of priority.

