Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes Confirm Major Nerfs to Popular Guns

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update released last night via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and moments ago the patch notes for said update were finally revealed by Treyarch and Activision. And as many players suspected they would, the patch notes confirm some major nerfs for a variety of popular weapons alongside a smattering of buffs for less popular weapons. In the last few weapon tunings, Treyarch massively nerfed the game's most popular and powerful guns, but last night's update doesn't seem to have completely ruined any single gun. What it has done is made some guns much more viable in competitive play.

In the assault rifles category, AK-47 and the Krig 6 have been nerfed, while the FFAR -- which was nerfed into the ground the other month -- has received both a buff and nerf. Meanwhile, submachine guns have been buffed across the board for some strange reason, while tactical rifles have been nerfed across the board. In addition to this, Sniper Rifles, Pistols, Shotguns, and LMGs have seen various buffs, bar shotguns, which alongside tactical rifles, are subject to the heaviest nerfing.

Below, you can check out the "weapons" section of the patch notes in its entirety, courtesy of Treyarch and Activision:

Weapons

New Weapons*

Mac-10 SMG available for free at Tier 15 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.



Groza assault rifle available for free at Tier 31 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.

Assault Rifles

AK-47



Reduced headshot multiplier.





Reduced damage for 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel.



Krig 6



Reduced headshot multiplier.



FFAR 1



Increased damage ranges.





Reduced recoil.

Submachine Guns

Milano 821



Increased effective damage ranges.



KSP 45



Increased effective damage ranges.



Bullfrog



Increased effective damage ranges.

Tactical Rifles

M16



Reduced maximum effective range.





Reduced fire rate.



Tactical Rifle Charlie



Reduced headshot multiplier.





Reduced maximum effective range.





Reduced fire rate.





Reduced damage for 19.8” Task Force Barrel.



Attachments



Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for tactical rifles.

Light Machine Guns

M60



Increased ADS speed.





Increased weapon swap speeds.

Sniper Rifles

Sniper Rifle Charlie



Increased damage multiplier for upper chest to allow for a one-hit kill without attachments.





22.6″ Tiger Team Barrel will now increase one-hit kill zone to upper arms.





Recoil adjusted for higher shot power.

Pistols

Magnum



Increased effective damage ranges.





Increased fire rate.

Shotguns

Hauer 77



Decreased damage ranges.





Decreased damage range for 25.2” Task Force Barrel.



Shotgun Bravo



Decreased damage ranges.





Decreased fire rate.





Decreased damage range for 24.8” Task Force Barrel.



Attachments



Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for shotguns.

For the update's full patch notes -- which are quite extensive -- click here. Meanwhile, for more coverage on the game and all things Call of Duty, click here.