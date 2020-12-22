Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Playlists and Bonus XP

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players who’ve got some time off for the holidays now also have some content to keep them busy over their breaks thanks to the game’s latest update. Treyarch released a Black Ops Cold War update on Tuesday that didn’t come with a big set of patch notes for players to look through, but it did bring with it some popular playlists. Even better than that is the Double Battle Pass XP bonus that’s now been enabled for the next couple of days to let players climb their battle pass tiers even quicker than usual.

Treyarch teased the update earlier in the week by announcing when the new playlists would be live and what those playlists would be, so it should be no surprise to some Black Ops Cold War players what’s included in the update. For those who hadn’t seen the latest on the game’s news, you can see the brief notes for the routine playlist update below.

Now live in #BlackOpsColdWar: • Double Battle Pass XP through Dec. 28th

• Daily Challenges in MP and Zombies

• Face Off (3v3 TDM, Dom, Kill Confirmed on Gunfight maps)

• Raid 24/7

• Nuketown Holiday 24/7

• Prop Hunt

• Gunfight — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 22, 2020

Double Battle Pass XP is now live in #BlackOpsColdWar through 10AM PT December 28th! Jump into MP and Zombies and unlock twice as many Battle Pass rewards throughout the holidays. pic.twitter.com/S8cVsAyYWi — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 22, 2020

Both the Raid and Nuketown playlists are ones that have become pretty popular since they were first added to the game. As people saw from the Modern Warfare days, the fast-paced action on smaller maps like Nuketown make for excellent playlists for those who prefer that kind of gameplay. Nuketown’s playlist was already live in Black Ops Cold War, but it’ll be sticking around for the foreseeable future to give players more of it. It’ll exist alongside the return of the Raid 24/7 playlist that’s now back for a limited time as well.

As for the Double Battle Pass XP, players have until December 28th at 10 a.m. PT to take advantage of the bonus. That should be plenty of time to advance through more that a few tiers assuming you’ve got the time to devote to the game this week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s latest update is now live across all platforms.