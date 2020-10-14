Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Adds Completely Random Feature

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has added a completely random new feature nobody asked for, but players are now seemingly happy to have. The update went live overnight alongside official patch notes -- which you can find right here -- and several new features, improvements, and changes. That said, what the patch notes didn't reveal is that with the update, players can now select "random" for their operator. This feature not only randomly selects the operator but quips and an outfit as well. And this is usable for both Warzone and Modern Warfare multiplayer.

Word of the new feature comes way of ModernWarzone, who not only relayed word of the feature, but provided a screenshot showing off what it looks like within the game's menu. Of course, this is a pretty inconsequential feature, so it's not very surprising to see it not highlighted by Infinity Ward, but it raises a question: why was this added in the first place?

This is presumably not a very complicated thing to add, but it seemingly serves little purpose and no one was asking for it, so it's interesting to see Infinity Ward dump at least some resources into its implementation. There's probably a reason why it's been added, but for now, this reason remains a mystery.

Tonights update to Modern Warfare and Warzone also allows you to select "random" for your operator. This will also randomly select quips and an outfit for your next game of MP or Warzone!#CallofDuty #ModernWarfare #Warzone pic.twitter.com/LIz4JGBWMu — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 14, 2020

If Infinity Ward provides an explanation as to why this feature was added, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come next month, the pair of games will also become available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

