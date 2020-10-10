Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Exploit Gives Players Major Advantage

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players have discovered a new exploit that gives users a major advantage, and if not fixed soon, could become an essential element to the meta much like similar exploits have in past COD games. The new Call of Duty game is not even out yet, but players have already discovered a movement exploit that is making the rounds and is likely going to be increasingly prevalent unless it's addressed in an upcoming update. The exploit in question is being referred to as the double slide by many players, and not only can it give you a leg up on the completion, but it's fairly easy to do.

If you've seen players sliding around likely crazy since the Beta launched, there's a chance they are reenacting this exploit, or at least trying to. As for the exploit itself, it's pretty simple. All you need to do to recreate it is slide, jump, and slide cancel. Doing this essentially allows you to slide twice in quick succession with no cooldown.

Whether the exploit will prove as effective and prolific as the g-slide, bunny hopping, and past exploits, who knows. For now, it remains to be seen just how effective it is or if there's an easy counter. As you may know, hitting an opponent who's sliding is harder than hitting an opponent that is just running, so being able to double slide your way across the map certainly makes you harder to hit, however, it also makes it harder to aim.

Who wants to learn the movement meta https://t.co/XLAk3ODNow pic.twitter.com/QGaEUwZ0qy — doom trent (@madvillainydoom) October 9, 2020

If the exploit becomes prevalent Treyarch will presumably address it with a future update. However, for now, it has not commented on the exploit, let alone revealed any plans to neutralize it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently available in Beta form on the PS4, and is set to release worldwide on November 13 via not just the PS4, but the PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

