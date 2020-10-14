Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone October 14 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC by Infinity Ward and Activision alongside the official patch notes detailing everything new with the update, including every change, addition, and improvement made to both games. Most notably, the update adds a big new feature for PC players that will please every hard drive out there.

More specifically, the update adds the ability on PC for players to select what content they'd like installed on their machines and what content they would like left off their machines. Of course, this isn't super granular, but if you have no need for the campaign or special ops, you can dump them now. Beyond this, the update is mostly limited to "general fixes," a couple of weapon adjustments, and a playlist reshuffling.

As for how big the update's download is, Infinity Ward and Activision don't say, but Warzone and Modern Warfare are infamous for big file sizes, so be prepared to possibly watch a download screen for a bit.

Below, you can check out the full and official patch notes for the update, courtesy of Infinity Ward:

MODERN WARFARE (PLAYLIST):

Ground War

Gunfight

Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone

Gun Game TDM

HQ Firefight – teams can add to their score by capturing the headquarters and also by getting kills

WARZONE (PLAYLIST):

Removing Blood Money Quads

Adding Plunder Quads

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for an issue where the “next unlocks” section was showing attachments out of order

Fixed an issue where teammates could spawn inside a closed off room on Broadcast

Fix for a bug where viewing the “Nevermore” execution in the menu could sometimes cause the animal model to get stuck

Fixed a bug where grenades could fall through the floor in the Foreman’s Office while on Mialstor Tank Factory

Fixed a lighting issue with the “Gilded Arm” variant from the Season Six Battle Pass

Fix for an issue where players could experience a crash after reaching wave 45 or higher in Survival mode

Improved stability for PC

WEAPONS:

Increased minimum damage at range on the Kar98 in Warzone

Reduced minimum damage at range on the SP-R 208 in Warzone

WARZONE:

Fixes to help improve volume levels with War Tracks slider

Fixes to help prevent players from dying while completing the Subway puzzle

Fix for a bug where players might not be able to access Bunker 11

Fixed a gas mask bug when players attempt to complete the Station puzzle

Fix for a bug where using a self-revive near the doors on the subway train, they will clip out of the train but still be transferred to the next station

Fix for a collision bug near the entrance of the underground road on the West side of the airport

If a player dies post doors closing of the subway car, they will be pulled out of gulag by the fast travel system and then pulled back into gulag for a match once it is their turn. This has been fixed

Fix for an issue where the player's view could be forcibly moved when exiting a vehicle or parachuting

Fixed a bug where players could experience a crash after engaging with a Bounty contract

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and come next month they will also be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.