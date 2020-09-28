Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Reveal Date Announced, New Teaser Released

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will see the return of Zombies mode, and an official reveal is set to take place September 30th at 10 a.m. PT on the game's official YouTube channel. At this time, Activision has not released any additional information about the mode, but the game's "Pawn Takes Pawn" website has a very brief teaser, which looks pretty much nightmare-inducing! The publisher has not shared the teaser to the game's official YouTube channel, but it can be found in the link right here, for Call of Duty fans over the age of 18.

The teaser for Zombies mode is done in the style of a found footage horror film. The camera is unsteady, as zombies swarm through a roomful of (mostly dead) soldiers. The whole video lasts between seven and eight seconds in total, but it's more than enough time to set a fairly chilling atmosphere. As gunshots echo through the room, one soldier is tackled by a zombie, before the creature begins to devour him. At this point, in true found footage fashion, the camera cuts off, leaving the rest to the viewer's imagination. As far as video game teasers go, it's fairly effective, channeling the intensity of the mode.

There is already a lot of hype surrounding Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and this will likely lead to more excitement. Zombies mode has long been a favorite among fans of the series, and the teaser does a great job of continuing that hype. It will be especially interesting to see how the mode looks on next-gen consoles, as well. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to learn more about the mode!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game will release on current-gen systems on November 13th, and on next-gen systems at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you excited for the return of Zombies mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!