Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone Fully Reveals Fallout Collab Coming This Week

Fallout's rise in popularity throughout 2024 will soon continue further as the post-apocalyptic series is set to collaborate with Call of Duty in mere days. At the start of Season 4 of Modern Warfare III and Warzone, Activision announced that it would soon be holding a new crossover with the Fallout series across both of its current Call of Duty titles. Now, new information has emerged to better outline what this will look like.

Going live on Thursday, June 20th, a slew of Fallout-related cosmetics will be joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. Releasing as part of the "Fallout Vault Dweller Bundle", over 15 cosmetic items based on Fallout will be making the jump to the Call of Duty series. These items are headlined by Vault Dweller uniforms for Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and Gaz, all of which see the characters donning Vault 141 jumpsuits and Pip Boys. Beyond these inclusions, there are various weapon blueprints for the M16 and HRM-9 that feature Fallout iconography as well. All of this is being priced at 2,800 COD Points, which is a little more than $20 USD.

You can get a look at all of these new Fallout cosmetics heading to Call of Duty in the trailer here:

Outside of these items that are purchasable in the in-game store, a new Fallout event is also coming to Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone on Thursday. Set to last until June 26, this event will feature various challenges across Multiplayer and Zombies that will allow players to unlock XP. Doing so will let you unlock additional Fallout-themed gear that includes the "New California Republic" decal, "Nuka-Cola Caps" emblem, "Slocum's Joe" sticker, "Nuka-Cola" charm, and the "Nuka-Cola Quantum" weapon camo.

