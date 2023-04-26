Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has brought back a fan-favorite mode from the original game. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is one of the biggest games out there right now, though it has taken a lot of flack from fans. The original game was a major hit that came out of nowhere, as Activision chose to release it months after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and didn't have a big marketing cycle leading up to it. Over its nearly three year life cycle, it garnered a lot of fans who helped shape what that game would become in the end. Naturally, when Warzone 2 more or less went in a totally new direction that didn't retain some of those changes, fans were pretty frustrated.

Depending on who you ask, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in a better state than it was when it launched and the team is actively working to make it better with each update. The latest addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a fan-favorite mode called Plunder. This was one of two modes available in the original Warzone when it was released and is a much more casual game type. Instead of the typical battle royale formula where there are no/limited respawns, you have as many respawns as you need and are instead working to collect as much cash as possible and extract it before the other teams hit the score limit. You could theoretically play this without ever killing anyone, but if you do kill people, you can steal their cash and add it to your pile.

💸💸 PLUNDER RETURNS TOMORROW 💸💸



Get ready to take the money and run 🏃‍♂️ Complete contracts, grab bags of money, take advantage of brand new public events, and hunt down cash-leaders in a race to earn the largest stash. pic.twitter.com/BjQ0GU8q3k — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 25, 2023

It's a fun and interesting game mode that shakes up the formula and now, it's available to play in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.It's unclear if this will be in any kind of playlist rotation, as sometimes playlists are removed and brought back randomly, but either way, it's playable right now.

What do you think of Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.