Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Leaks Unannounced Damascus Skin

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has leaked a special Damascus skin for players to wear. Ever since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, there's been a huge emphasis on cosmetics in Call of Duty. That game introduced the idea of weapon camos and in particular, the fabled gold camo for select weapons. Modern Warfare 2 introduced even more camos, Black Ops started to allow players to customize their actual character, and then it only got more in-depth from there to the point of selling cosmetic items for dozens of dollars. Now, players are decking out their characters with all kinds of fancy skins, weapon camos, and other decorative items.

One of the most sought after camos in recent Call of Duty games is the Damascus camo. It requires a lot of grinding and means you have to unlock every other camo in the game. It's a huge badge of honor and commitment for those that have it, especially because it has this very sci-fi looking purple look to it that stands out at all times. With that said, it seems like you'll soon be able to make your character wear a Damascus skin. NorCal Claps found a player wearing the unreleased skin in-game and followed them around to get a closer look at it.

Bro WTF Is This Skin??? Had To Come Back For A Second Look 😂 pic.twitter.com/gQbO19QjC0 — NorCal Claps🍥 (@official_claps) April 19, 2023

It's unclear when this skin will be added to the game officially or how this person even got it, but it's certainly something that is drawing a lot of eyes. It's possible it could come later in season 3 or in a future season, but it does appear to be something that fans will be able to get at a later date. As of right now, there's no official announcement or teases for this Damascus skin. It's not the first time a skin has been spotted in the wild before its official release in a Call of Duty game, but this is certainly one of the most unique instances of it.

