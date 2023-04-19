Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Gets New Season 3 Update

Activision has today let loose a new update for both Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to coincide with Season 3. This past week, Season 3 began for the pair of new Call of Duty titles which added a number of new features to each. Now, another new patch has come about to help improve some recent bugs that players have discovered over the course of the past couple of days.

Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new patch brings about a good number of global tweaks and fixes to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. For the most part, though, many of the adjustments that have been made are solely tied to Warzone 2.0. Nothing that has been seen in this update drastically changes either title, but it should make the overall experience found in either game considerably better.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 update down below.

GLOBAL

Stability

This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes

Adjustments

Improved usability of controller stick rotation in Weapon Preview by preventing the weapon from sliding back and forth.

When you inspect a sector from the map view of the Battle Pass, the selection will now automatically take you to the most valuable reward in the sector.

Global Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the Killcam not to trigger properly.

Fixed an issue causing users to be kicked back to the Main Menu after a second attempt to enter the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue where despite having Dismemberment and Gore Effects turned off, enemies still exploded while using the "Singularity" Blueprint.

Fixed an issue where CDL weapon stickers would not show on weapons in-game or in Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue where you can trigger the search in the invite Players popup when you shouldn't.

Fixed an issue in the Events tab where the price of a Reward appeared in red even though you had enough Trophies to redeem it.

Fixed an issue where some Rewards in the level progression screen didn't have descriptions.

Fixed an issue where the Player could be kicked to the Main Menu after scrolling through the most recent players section of the Social screen.

Fixed an issue where Players wouldn't see rain on Pelayo's Lighthouse after infilling on Kortac Team.

Fixed an issue where the base TAQ-56 would display when previewing non-Blueprint Rewards for Ranked Play.

WARZONE 2.0

Battle Royale Adjustments

Improved Buy Station interface for Players using a controller to now start on Gear Selection.

Fixed an issue causing rewards for the "Hold The Line" mission to not be rewarded to Players after completion.

Battle Royale Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing Players to have spawn protection incorrectly applied after a Gulag match.

Fixed an issue causing Players to spawn in a Battle Royale lobby with a Default Loadout instead of their favorited Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing Players to crash when attempting to open the AAR.

DMZ Adjustments

Added a one-minute countdown on DMZ match start before Player can use UAV Killstreak.

Added a message in DMZ Active Duty Operator Slots explaining that the last Operator cannot be dismissed.

DMZ Bug Fixes