Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Suggests Game May Get Rebranded

A new Call of Duty: Warzone leak suggests that the mega-popular battle royale game could get rebranded later this year. Call of Duty: Warzone launched in 2020, right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in pretty much the entire world being locked inside. It came at a time when people were looking for things to play and Call of Duty: Warzone was free, fun, and part of an incredibly recognizable brand. Using the gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward and Raven Software were able to make one of the most tactical yet accessible battle royale games that players had seen up until that point. It was a roaring success, which meant Activision wanted to milk it for all it was worth, which caused some problems.

Later this year, Activision will release a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone. Not much is known about the sequel besides the fact that players won't be able to carry over their inventories to the sequel, meaning everyone starts from ground zero. With that said, the original game will remain playable and supported. A new leak from dataminer Reality suggests that Call of Duty: Warzone will be renamed when the jump to the sequel happens. The leak suggests the game will now be called Call of Duty: Warzone Legacy, but it's unclear when this will be put into effect, if it does happen. Of course, this is just a leak right now and doesn't mean it will definitely happen. Until Activision says anything, you should take it with a grain of salt.

"LUA_MENU_WZ345/WZ_LEGACY_INSTALL_POPUP_TITLE": Install Warzone Legacy



Looks like WZ1 will be called Warzone Legacy when WZII releases — Reality (@r3al1tyuk) July 27, 2022

Whatever the case may be, we can count on a new iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone later this year. The dataminer also discovered that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's campaign may be releasing early as part of some kind of early access offering. No further details were uncovered in regards to this, however, so it remains to be seen.

