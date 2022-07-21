Call of Duty Announces The Terminator Crossover

Call of Duty is getting a pretty big crossover with The Terminator franchise. The Call of Duty franchise has been no stranger to crossovers in the last few years. After seeing Fortnite's runaway success with Marvel, DC, and other franchises crossing over into the free-to-play game, Call of Duty decided to take a crack at it. To date, we've seen horror icons like Jigsaw, Leatherface, and Ghostface in addition to some 80s action heroes like Rambo and John McClane. In one of the biggest crossover events in any game, Call of Duty: Warzone had a Godzilla vs King Kong event in May that featured the two titans on the game's Caldera map.

After teasing it a few weeks ago, Call of Duty is finally unveiling its Terminator crossover. This is something that has been heavily rumored for quite some time, but now, it's finally coming to fruition. Throughout the month of August, two Terminator packs will be available in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. One will feature the iconic T-800 AKA Arnold Schwarzenegger himself in addition to new MVP, play of the game, and finishing animations. On top of that, the bundle will feature the "Neural Net Processor" Ultra Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, "Coltan Alloy" and "Motorhead" Legendary Weapon Blueprints, "Always Scanning" Charm, "I'll Be Back" Animated Emblem, and the "Infrared Optics" Reticle. The other bundle features the T-1000 motorcycle cop from Terminator 2: Judgment Day and includes new animations, three legendary weapon blueprints, a watch, and an animated emblem and calling card. No pricing was announced, but it's likely they'll cost about $20 worth of CoD points.

It should be noted that these skins won't transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is currently scheduled to release later this year. So unless you plan on sticking to Call of Duty: Vanguard or the first iteration of Warzone, be warned. As of right now, Warzone 2 has no release date, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is slated to release in October.

What do you think of the Terminator packs? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.