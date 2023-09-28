Call of Duty Leak Reveals Dune: Part 2 Crossover

Call of Duty will apparently be crossing over with Dune in the future, likely to promote Dune: Part Two. Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises out there and has managed to grow even larger over the last few years. By transitioning way from paid map packs like the early days of Call of Duty, Activision has shifted towards the battle pass model and al a carte cosmetic bundles. The series took a page out of the Fortnite playbook when it released the free-to-play game Warzone and started doing crossovers with other brands such as Scream, Rambo, Die Hard, The Terminator, Godzilla vs Kong, and many, many others.

Today, Call of Duty season 6 was released and it saw the release of comic book character Spawn in the game's battle pass. It's the first time Call of Duty has had a licensed character in the battle pass and Spawn will be complimented by other licensed characters such as Skeletor and Ash Williams in October. However, another crossover has leaked. Fans noticed a locked loading screen for Arrakis and Dune in the new season update in addition to a leaked bundle that suggests we'll get similar armor to characters in the Dune universe. Of course, Dune: Part 2 was meant to release in early November, but was unfortunately delayed to March 2024 as a result of the strikes in Hollywood. It seems unlikely the movie will be moved back up to November despite the WGA strike being resolved as the SAG-Aftra strike is still currently in effect.

Data miners have found the Call of Duty x DUNE Collaboration Pack – DUNE Part Two: Sardaukar Pack



There is no release date for this bundle yet. pic.twitter.com/1s9a8LdPX9 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 27, 2023

There will be a collaboration between DUNE and Call of Duty at some point, as a DUNE Loading Screen background has appeared in the Season 06 update. It’s currently locked. pic.twitter.com/KYZ2OflFLi — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 27, 2023

With that said, we have no idea when this Call of Duty crossover will happen. It's possible it could still drop in October or November due to contractual reasons. If it doesn't, it would likely become a crossover bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and release ahead of the movie in spring 2024. Either way, it seems like a Dune crossover will happen, it's just a matter of when at this point.

Dune: Part Two will release in theaters on March 15th, 2024.