‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 2’ Will Never Happen, Says Ex-Developer

Will Activision and Infinity Ward ever make Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 2? Well, according to one former developer: never.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has to be one of least liked Call of Duty games ever. As you may remember, at the time it was revealed, its trailer was the most disliked gaming video on YouTuber, ever.

What was the issue? Did it look bad? No, it looked like Call of Duty. But the problem is it doubled down on a future setting, which was something the series was seemingly doing at that point, and something fans were getting very unhappy about it.

That said, the game still sold really well, just like all Call of Duty games do. And as a result, it’s not obvious whether Activision and Infinity Ward would ever be willing to revisit the specific sub-series with a sequel.

However, while it may not be obvious to the rest of us, to the former Creative Strategist at Infinity War, Robert Bowling — who is now with EA — Infinite Warfare 2 will never happen.

You will NEVER get Infinite Warfare 2. — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) February 4, 2019

Now, it’s unclear whether or not Bowling knows something we don’t or whether he’s just inferring as much. There’s a good chance there’s a little bit of both in play.

Whatever the case, following Bowling’s Tweet, many hardcore fans of the series jumped in to share their opinion of the news and Infinite Warfare.

It was a fun game, but no one wants Infinite Warfare’s 2. The Campaign was so good and The Zombies in Spaceland was like an exploration in a amusement park. I don’t want Infinite Warfare 2. It happened once, it’s not what I’m looking forward to. — Elite Hunter (@RageOutland) February 4, 2019

The multiplayer of infinite was… well you know. But man the campaign is easily my favorite of the franchise, feels sad that everyone will remember this game as a complete fail when so much work and passion clearly went into its SP.. — Léo Schmitt (@acetrip6) February 13, 2019

That’s sad to hear, easily my favorite COD campaign of all time — Aditya Bawankule (@legorobotdude) February 13, 2019

Interestingly, according to Bowling, Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty this game year — which is being pitched as one of the best-ever in the series — will be set in modern times. In other words, it’s definitely not a sequel to Infinite Warfare.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will we ever see Infinite Warfare 2?