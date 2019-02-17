Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 2’ Will Never Happen, Says Ex-Developer

Will Activision and Infinity Ward ever make Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare 2? Well, according to one former developer: never.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has to be one of least liked Call of Duty games ever. As you may remember, at the time it was revealed, its trailer was the most disliked gaming video on YouTuber, ever.

What was the issue? Did it look bad? No, it looked like Call of Duty. But the problem is it doubled down on a future setting, which was something the series was seemingly doing at that point, and something fans were getting very unhappy about it.

That said, the game still sold really well, just like all Call of Duty games do. And as a result, it’s not obvious whether Activision and Infinity Ward would ever be willing to revisit the specific sub-series with a sequel.

However, while it may not be obvious to the rest of us, to the former Creative Strategist at Infinity War, Robert Bowling — who is now with EA — Infinite Warfare 2 will never happen.

Now, it’s unclear whether or not Bowling knows something we don’t or whether he’s just inferring as much. There’s a good chance there’s a little bit of both in play.

Whatever the case, following Bowling’s Tweet, many hardcore fans of the series jumped in to share their opinion of the news and Infinite Warfare.

Interestingly, according to Bowling, Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty this game year — which is being pitched as one of the best-ever in the series — will be set in modern times. In other words, it’s definitely not a sequel to Infinite Warfare.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will we ever see Infinite Warfare 2?

