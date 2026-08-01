PSP Launch Game Just Got a New Free Release, 22 Years Later

A PSP exclusive game from 2004 just got a new and free release, 22 years later. Fittingly, given the handheld nature of the game, the new release is specifically for mobile devices, with both iOS and Android supported. And to entice PlayStation fans to buy the game on their mobile device, it is free to try. This means the first 15 levels of the game’s challenge mode are free, and the full 60-second time attack mode is free in its entirety. The rest of the game is locked behind a single one-time purchase.

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As you may know, the PSP launched in 2004, at least in Japan. It didn’t hit shelves in the United States and Europe until 2005. At launch, and going into launch, the headline game was Ridge Racer. What quickly became the breakout hit, though, was Lumines from Q Entertainment, a studio that no longer exists. Then in 2018, this game was remastered by Resonair and Enhanced Games, the latter of which was born out of the ashes of Q Entertainment and founded by the founder of Q Entertainment. And it’s this remaster that has been brought to mobile devices.

One of the Best PSP Launch Games

Lumnies: Puzzle Fusion — as it was officially known over 20 years ago — is a puzzle game that earned an 89 on Metacritic at launch, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year and a standout PSP game. Meanwhile, its remaster boasts an 83 on Metacritic, which is about right, as remasters often score a few points lower than the original game, or more if they aren’t good remasters. Unlike remakes, which have the potential to eclipse the original, remasters seldom do.

So far, it’s early days, so there aren’t many user reviews for the game, but there are two, and both are perfect scores. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.56 out of 5 stars, which is 91 on a 100-point scale. This is the result of 76% of over 1,000 reviews rating the game a perfect score.

These user reviews aren’t the least bit surprising because the game holds up incredibly in 2026. It’s a puzzle game, so where most games released in 2004 — especially on PSP — have not aged well, Lumines has aged wonderfully, as arcadey puzzle games typically do. And it’s a great fit on a mobile phone. Not only are most mobile phones similar in display size, but the game works well with touchscreen controls.

For those with PSP fever, this isn’t all that’s recently happened on this front. Earlier this month, a PSP remaster was announced, but announced exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, coming in September is a remake of a classic PSP RPG.