Call of Duty: Mobile May Be Adding a Battle Royale Mode

It seems that Activision and TiMi Studios might be considering a battle royale mode for Call of Duty: Mobile. A new survey has given players the ability to share their thoughts on the mobile game. Towards the end of the survey, one question specifically asks players about elements they would like to see incorporated in the shooter. One of the options available lists "New battle royale maps," while also giving Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Eclipse as previous examples. Clearly, the developer and publisher are looking for feedback on the potential new addition!

An image of the survey has been shared by the @ModernWarzone Twitter account, and can be found embedded below.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Call of Duty Mobile has launched surveys asking their players if they’d like to see “New Battle Royale Maps, such as Verdansk from #CallOfDuty #Warzone”. This adds to the evidence of Warzone coming to COD mobile. pic.twitter.com/pf5EBBeRdD — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) March 1, 2021

Fans should keep in mind that this is not direct confirmation of anything; after all, it's possible fans might not want to see battle royale maps come to the game! Even if Activision and TiMi have put some thought into adding the mode, the survey question's existence suggests that it could be some time before one gets incorporated. In addition to the battle royale maps, the survey asked users whether they'd like to see a co-op zombies mode, as well.

Surveys are a great way for publishers to gauge fan opinion, but they also give players a glimpse at what publishers might be planning for the future! It's not uncommon for publishers to use this method, and some have even shared the results with fans in the past. It remains to be seen whether or not Activision and TiMi will do just that, but one way or the other, fans of Call of Duty: Mobile could see changes to the game based on their responses!

Call of Duty: Mobile is available on iOS and Android devices. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

