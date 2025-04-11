Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Modern Warfare 3 Ratings Point to Rereleases

It seems like the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may be getting some kind of re-release, potentially later this year. The Call of Duty series has released a brand new mainline entry every year for the last 20 years. It’s the most well-oiled machine in gaming outside of sports franchises. However, the quality of Call of Duty has always been a bit all over the place… except during the coveted golden age of the series in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Call of Duty was in its prime with the original Modern Warfare trilogy and the early Black Ops games. Many yearn for a return to that time.

While these games had their flaws, some of which have been forgotten by time and nostalgia, they are certified classics. However, remastering or remaking them has been a point of controversy for a number of reasons. Of course, the biggest concern is that it may not be possible to capture lightning in a bottle. One of the things that made Modern Warfare 2 so fun was that it was totally unbalanced. In today’s era, would that be tolerated? Hard to say. In addition to that, Activision also likely doesn’t want to divide player bases between re-releases of older games and its newer games. This happened with the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare remaster that released alongside Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was remastered in 2020, it was only the campaign. Rumors swirled that a multiplayer remaster was in the works, but it was scrapped and the campaign was released as its own package. Rumors also indicated that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 might have gotten a similar remaster treatment, but it has never seen the light of day. However, both of these packages may finally see the light of day in their full glory.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and 3 Remasters Leaked

As spotted by Insider Gaming, the Australian Classification Board, a ratings board similar to the United States’ ESRB which tells customers what kind of content they can expect in a game, has rated two new games from Call of Duty publisher Activision. Simply titled MW2: Cross-Gen Edition and MW3 – Cross-Gen Edition, the two games were rated MA 15+ (equivalent to an M rating in America) and noted to have a release in 2025. Both ratings also indicate there is online interactivity in these packages, something that was not noted on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Campaign Remastered rating, which suggests there may be multiplayer in these re-releases.

These listings feature the Arabic numerals used for the original trilogy rather than the Roman numerals used for the Modern Warfare reboot series, so this does seem to be for the original 2009 and 2011 Modern Warfare 2 and 3. Finally, it appears these Modern Warfare 2 and 3 re-releases will release on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Call of Duty has been doing cross-gen editions for years now which entitles players to both a PS4 and PS5 copy of the game without having to double dip. It seems unlikely there would be a need for any of this if it was just single player content, as they’d be backward compatible and probably not as much of a priority for Activision.

These kinds of ratings only happen if the publisher of the game submits the title for review. This is a common way for secret games to leak and typically happens at the end of a game’s production when all of the content is locked in place. Historically, Call of Duty games get rated in the summer between July and August, roughly three months before release. It’s possible that these new classifications could mean a stealth release in summer, possibly during Xbox’s summer gaming press conference.

As of right now, there are no concrete rumors of any kind of re-release for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, but it seems like we could hear something very soon. Only time will tell what comes of it, but hopefully, it’s what fans have been wanting to see for some time now.

Are you interested in revisiting the original Modern Warfare trilogy? How much would you pay for these re-releases? Let me know in the comments!