Canceled WB Kart Racer Revealed in New Leak Featuring Bugs Bunny and More

Despite having a multitude of iconic IPs like Looney Tunes and DC, Warner Bros. hasn’t had much success in building it out into gaming. Outside of the once-successful MultiVersus, which shut down last year, there haven’t been too many stand-outs for the media giant, particularly in the live-service space. Unfortunately, if a recent leak is correct, it seems the company was, at one point, trying to jump onto a genre many love but, just like other attempts, never left the ground.

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Crafting a great multi-IP project has always been a tough nut to crack if you aren’t Nintendo and Super Smash Bros. Studios like Nickelodeon have tried their hand at using its many properties to make a game bringing them all together. Most of the time, sadly, it doesn’t always work out. However, Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus, which combined fighting with dozens of WB-owned franchises, came close to being a success. Even with many enjoying the gameplay and charm, a declining player base and leadership changes spelled the end for the title. Sadly, the game’s decline also led to the cancellation of another title like it, this time, a kart racer.

Warner Bros. Almost Made a Kart Racer, According to New Concept Art Leak

Concept Art for Warner Bros. Games canceled project

“Project Moonlight”: an unpublished Mario Kart style racing game highlighting the mass scope of WB characters pic.twitter.com/4YRpJv00RP — AusilMVS (@AusilMVS) September 16, 2026

In a post on X, user AusilMVS posted leaked concept art for a game under the title “Project Moonlight”. According to the user, it would have been a new multi-IP title, bringing multiple Warner Bros. franchises like Looney Tunes and Teen Titans. In addition, the game would’ve been a kart racer, mirroring similar titles like Mario Kart and Sonic Racing Crossworlds.

The art, shown above, shows off Bugs Bunny and Cyborg sporting various clothes inspired by The Flintstones. Furthermore, kart designs in reference to other franchises, specifically Princess Bubblegum from Adventure Time and Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls, were included. The designs look authentic to the original franchises, but with a more cartoon style.

Unfortunately, the concept art and info are all there is to go off of at the moment. It’s unknown what team was working on it, though the style does feel reminiscent of MultiVersus and Player First Games. It’s also unclear how far along Project Moonlight was before being cancelled, so it could’ve been just in the concept stage.

It’ll be interesting to see if Warner Bros. comes back to the kart racing genre in the future. The company hasn’t put much emphasis on gaming outside of NetherRealm, who may be working on Injustice 3 if rumors are true. Regardless, the concept art held promise and it’s sad to know that the idea never got to go the distance like MultiVersus did.