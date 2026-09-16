PlayStation Plus Is Removing One of Its Best Games at the Worst Time in October 2026

Arguably one of the best games that’s currently on PlayStation Plus will be leaving the service next month in October 2026. Outside of the free games that roll out on PS Plus to kick off each month, those on the Game Catalog happen to stick around for a much longer period of time. Sadly, these titles never end up staying on the Game Catalog in perpetuity, as they all tend to exit the service after a certain length. Now, this expiration will be impacting a rather prominent PS Plus game at a time no one would have wanted.

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Set to go into effect next month on October 20th, PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers of the service will be losing access to seven games. While there are a handful of notable titles being removed, by far the most prominent is Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2. Not only is this remake considered one of the best that has been seen so far during the PS5 generation, but the timing of this loss is particularly cruel, as it will be departing PS Plus just before Halloween. As a result, anyone who was planning to play SH2 to coincide with “spooky season” next month via PlayStation Plus will now want to ensure they do so before it’s gone.

Here’s the full list of games that are exiting PS Plus in a little over a month:

Silent Hill 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Rogue Lords

Lake

Death Squared

Gloomhaven

Outside of Silent Hill 2, the other biggest game on this list is certainly Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The seventh mainline entry in Sega’s Yakuza franchise served as a soft reboot for the series when it launched back in 2020. It also shifted the gameplay focus of the series from its action-based roots to a turn-based RPG. While this choice was seen as somewhat bewildering at the time, Like a Dragon ended up being incredibly well-received and is considered by many to be one of the best RPGs of the decade.

Although there is now roughly only a month left for PS Plus members to check out these games before they’re gone, they’ll be replaced by a new wave of additions in October 2026. Currently, PlayStation hasn’t announced what these upcoming inclusions to PS Plus will be, but we do happen to know that Dino Crisis 2 will almost certainly be the next arrival on the “Classics” section of the library. Whenever we learn more about this full slate of new games that will be joining PS Plus in the month of October, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.