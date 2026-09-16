LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Reveals Classic Joker Outfit Ahead of DLC Release (Exclusive)

Prior to the launch of the Mayhem Collection DLC for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight later this week, a new outfit for the Joker has been shown off for the first time. Upon its arrival earlier this year, one of the most popular aspects of Legacy of the Dark Knight with fans ended up being the variety of different cosmetics that characters like Batman, Robin, Catwoman, and more could don in-game. These various outfits all happened to stem from Batman’s history across comics, TV, and film, which allowed players to equip their own favorites at their leisure. Now, with the new Mayhem Collection expansion giving players the option to play as Joker and Harley Quinn in their own missions, developer TT Games has extended these cosmetic offerings to the two Batman villains.

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Exclusively shared with ComicBook, this new outfit for the Clown Prince of Crime is specifically his look sporting a Hawaiian shirt. This version of the Joker appeared in Batman: The Killing Joke, which was written by Alan Moore and released back in March 1998. While quite a departure from Joker’s usual style, this appearance is one that has gone on to become one of the character’s most iconic in Batman history, as he comes donning a purple hat and a camera to complete the look. Not only is this outfit one of the Joker’s most well-known due to the popularity of The Killing Joke, but it’s even more memorable due to the brutal and sadistic scene in which he’s seen wearing these clothes within the comic.

You can get a look at Joker in his Hawaiian garb in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight in the image below:

As mentioned, this new Mayhem Collection DLC primarily revolves around Joker and Harley Quinn, with the pair getting their own dedicated story mission that sees them breaking free from Arkham Asylum and taking to the streets of Gotham City. Joker and Harley will have a number of unique cosmetics to choose from to change their appearance, with the full lineup of these outfits not yet revealed. Beyond these cosmetics, the Mayhem Collection also adds a new “Sinister Pack”, which gives further outfit options for Batman, Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, and the other playable characters from the main game.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with the Mayhem Collection DLC arriving on September 18th. Those looking to get their hands on this expansion will need to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition of the game, which costs $25 on its own. In addition, Nintendo Switch 2 owners will be able to begin playing Legacy of the Dark Knight for themselves, as this version of the game will launch this Friday as well.