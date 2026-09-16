4 New Co-Op Multiplayer Games That Everyone Should Check Out in Fall 2026

One of the biggest genres of games right now is co-op multiplayer titles, which emphasize collaborative gameplay over competitive or solo experiences. 2026 has seen a variety of great titles designed for you and your friends to play together, including a few that have a vast amount of replayability to them. With some games receiving huge updates this year or in early 2027, their multiplayer systems are only getting better.

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Although there is an argument for there being too many “friendslop” games coming out in recent years, the generic multiplayer co-op games are dwindling, while more unique ones solve that issue. Several titles within the last few months with solid multiplayer elements drastically improved, with refinements to their features due to player feedback. Through that lens, there are plenty of co-op titles that stand out from one another as we reach the last quarter of game releases for the year.

4. Valheim (1.0)

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After a long time in Early Access, Valheim finally had its 1.0 release on September 9, 2026, introducing a variety of new features in the survival game. This marks the official launch of the complete game, an event fans are celebrating much like the first versions of Subnautica or either Hades game, which also had long Early Access periods. Valheim 1.0 not only gives multiple players a chance to dive into interesting survival worlds with one another, but also makes collaborative processes easier by expanding the game’s availability to PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch 2.

The biggest new addition to Valheim for the 1.0 release is the Deep North biome, an entirely new region for you and your friends to explore. This comes with a number of other features, including:

40+ New Weapons

New Bombs & Ammunition

New Tools

80+ New Buildable Pieces

30+ New Crafting Materials

20+ New Food Items

New Locations besides the Deep North

New Gameplay Mechanics

New Armor Sets and other cosmetics

10+ New Creatures

Multiple Fixes & Improvements for UI/UX systems and cosmetics

This is on top of a game already rich with content, refined over five years to double down on what players have liked since the Early Access dropped. Above all, this game is excellent with multiple players building bases and going on quests in a vast world together, with the sandboxes and seeds of Valheim worth exploring earnestly. With more detail than ever in Valheim‘s design, co-op runs can lead to at least a few dozens hours of engaging gameplay.

3. Hold Your King

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Hold Your King is a physics-based co-op platformer, where you and a friend have to transport an unconscious king on a stretcher throughout various terrains. This is one of those collaborative games where you have to trust and coordinate with your friend closely, similar to Chained Together and other co-op games meant to frustrate you somewhat. While these types of games aren’t for everyone, the sheer variety in Hold Your King keeps its core premise interesting without getting too infuriating.

Moving through this game is a puzzle within itself, as every step counts for helping you and your friend reach their destination. There are multiple traps and drops throughout your journey, meaning you have to carefully move through different locations by helping one another. It’s important to adjust your speed, acceleration, and angular momentum as you move, to make sure the king you two are carrying makes it over or across various obstacles.

For example, you might have a path you and your friend can go through, but you need to lift the king at the same time while going down that path to move the royal safely across it. Moving the stretcher in all kinds of directions is a delicate process, but thankfully, you can also move the king himself if you want to. Players can bonk the king to steady him, or move his body directly in a pinch, but run the risk of angering the monarch if they sling him around too haphazardly.

2. SWAMPMEAT

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The 1-4 player gameplay of SWAMPMEAT is wonderful in its inventiveness, as the game revolves around adapting to what enemies you face. You and your friends play as a character named Squishy, a shape-shifting operative of Rangus Corp. who can steal the body parts of enemies they defeat. You’re able to steal legs, heads, arms, and other parts of your foes, with each granting a new power to use in combat as your rouge-like run continues.

Alongside multiple players, the variety of enemies grows much higher, as more opponents spawn depending on how many are participating in co-op. This heightens the amount of body parts on the screen, creating thousands of possible power combinations for everyone to experiment with. Rapidly taking body parts, applying their powers, then shedding them for something else makes for a fascinating, fast-paced game reliant on quick adaptation. Random drops turn the co-op shooter into something even less predictable, adding a great layer of replayability for your group to try.

For fans of other good co-op games like Risk of Rain 2 or Helldivers 2, SWAMPMEAT has a good amount of variety to keep things interesting, much like those other titles. Landscapes are often very different from one another, and can be explored in four distinct difficulty settings depending on how hard your group wants to challenge themselves. The arcade-like feel of SWAMPMEAT is arguably better when many players are involved, if only for seeing just how far your group can push the game’s systems.

1. Big Walk

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One of the most surprisingly enjoyable experiences I’ve had with any game this year is in Big Walk, a co-op puzzle adventure title meant to support up to 12 players at a time. This is obviously a much larger collaborative roster than most games allow, but it’s how Big Walk integrates everyone that makes it so interesting. From the beginning, you have no clear objective in the game other than to walk around, change your avatar’s colors, and explore a big natural environment as if you were going on a hike with friends.

Proximity chat makes conversations feel natural, with far off voices and a day/night cycle adding to the game’s immersive quality. Yet, the biggest appeal from this game comes from the puzzles and interactivity in the world itself. Eventually, you’ll realize you and your friends can solve random puzzles on the map, collecting items used to unlock keys at certain points on the map. Keys unlock new paths to open up the world, or new gameplay mechanics, such as a viewable map, ski lift, train system, and more. That being said, there are no limitations in how you approach puzzles.

Your group can work together to gather items that make communication easier, as staying in contact with others is necessary for puzzles to be solved. However, you don’t have to approach the world in a linear fashion, as you can go wherever you want and wander with friends based on your group or individual whims. Simply messing around and casually pursuing what looks the most interesting is the core of Big Walk‘s gameplay, making it the perfect co-op experience for those who want a relaxing, low pressure type of game.