Overwatch’s Newest Character Has One Obscure Reference No One’s Figured Out Yet

BlizzCon 2026 revealed the latest character coming to Overwatch, a Support hero named Doctrine, who is broken out of a high-security prison by ex-Talon members Sombra, Reaper, Widowmaker, and Doomfist. Doctrine appears to be an old ally of Doomfist’s, wielding technology that makes them younger, much like a vampire appearing far less older than they actually are. This theme extends into Doctrine’s gameplay, but players have already begun to notice that the character’s powers carry far more references than just your standard Dracula comparisons.

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Doctrine marks the ninth character added to Overwatch in 2026, with only one more remaining to fit the game’s roadmap for the year. This comes after Overwatch 2 rebranded itself back to Overwatch back in February 2026, turning the hero shooter into a revitialized version of itself with five new characters right away. Although it’s been some time since then, Doctrine’s inclusion also comes with some other gameplay changes, such as big reworks to Roadhog and Sombra, where the latter character is even switching roles.

Overwatch Introduces Its Latest Support Hero Doctrine Through Animated Short & Gameplay Previews

Courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

The animated short from BlizzCon 2026 doesn’t show too much of Doctrine, other than his default look and some of the powers at his disposal. However, the event also allowed players to get a short preview of the character, showcasing his abilities and passive bonuses within the hero shooter. Doctrine is within the Support role in Overwatch, meaning his abilities are tied to backing up allies through different strategies. For example, Doctrine’s primary fire, his Eternal Sceptre, blasts beams of energy that heals any ally he hits and damages foes, much like Ana’s sniper shots.

Doctrine’s abilities are fairly straightforward, with him being able to infuse himself with a buff that enhances the next skill he uses. The character can rush forward in a swarm of “bats” to gain mobility and damage reduction, as well as deploy drones to allies to grant them additional attack speed and healing. The “Support” part of Doctrine’s tool kit is mostly tied to his infusions, as he can grant himself free flight and deploy his drones to himself if he enhances his abilities first.

Doctrine’s Ultimate sees him launch a swarm of drones in a big AoE, reducing enemy maximum health and granting allies overhealth in the process. The vampiric nature of Doctrine’s powers extend to his perks too, which include ways to increase his healing outpur or even sacrifice his own life to make his Eternal Scepter attacks more powerful. By all means, the latest Overwatch character fits his theme well, but it’s how these abilities appear to enemies and allies around him that have captured the most attention from players.

Doctrine’s Vampire Powers Draw Comparisons To Other Iconic Creatures Of The Night In Gaming

Courtesy of Konami

From another player’s perspective, Doctrine’s vampire powers are much more prominent, such as when it looks like he’s sleeping in a coffin from an Ana dart. There are other visual queues that emphasize Doctrine’s vampire theme, especially through his Shrouded Momentum ability. This is the skill that allows Doctrine to rush forward horizontally, using a swarm of his drones to mimic a vampire’s ability to transform into a horde of bats. Although this comes with the damage reduction gameplay benefit, visually the skill looks eerily similar to the dashing movements of Alucard from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

The colorful silhouettes of Doctrine following his movements from his ability to showcase his supernatural speed are almost 1:1 with how Alucard moves in the iconic Castlevania title. At the same time, some players have even compared this ability to the natural movements of Demitri Maximoff, the vampire character from Capcom’s Darkstalkers series. That fighting game had Demitri using similar poses that Doctrine has, making the comparisons even more obvious. While it’s unclear if Doctrine is referencing other gaming vampires or just the common media expressions of that archetype, it’s still a cool little detail to notice.

Castlevania’s Alucard Or Darkstalker’s Demitri May Have Inspired Doctrine To Be An Even Cooler Character In Overwatch

Courtesy of Capcom

The overall design choices for Doctrine are already interesting, especially the infusion nuances to his abilities compared to the rest of Overwatch‘s cast. Yet, making the character a walking pile of references to other famous gaming vampires is a good choice by the hero shooter’s developers, if true. Having Doctrine move and act similarly to Alucard or Demitri puts him on par with vampire royalty from games, with Castlevania‘s upcoming release making the parallels even more apparent. As time goes on, these references will be evergreen, enticing players to choose Doctrine over other Support heroes.

As with every new character, developers want as many people to try Doctrine as possible, which can be hard if the new hero was generic in any way. Through a possible Darkstalkers and Castlevania homage, Doctrine could be one of the more interesting characters to come out since the initial five from the game’s rebrand back in February. For that reason alone, Overwatch is making good decisions with Doctrine so far, with the game’s future looking bright with his impactful inclusion.